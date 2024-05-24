Telsey Advisory Group Comments on DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.27 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q2 2026 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.37 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Williams Trading raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.45.

Get Our Latest Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.6 %

DKS opened at $186.63 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $225.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.31 and its 200-day moving average is $168.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 over the last 90 days. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,305.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 144,050 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $21,168,000 after acquiring an additional 81,313 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $695,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,313.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,989 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 817,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.