Analysts Set Expectations for Chesapeake Energy Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS.

CHK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $89.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $72.84 and a 12-month high of $93.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $618,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $9,253,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $4,691,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $19,639,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 233.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,059,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338,963 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

