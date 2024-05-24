Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carpenter Technology in a report released on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Carpenter Technology from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CRS opened at $108.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.20. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $44.40 and a 1 year high of $112.32.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 469.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

In related news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,551,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $2,616,612.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $3,117,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at $24,551,751.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,261,693 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.42%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

