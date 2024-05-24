Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cintas Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Cintas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.09. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $14.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q2 2026 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $664.07.

Cintas Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $696.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $671.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $617.00. Cintas has a 1 year low of $458.00 and a 1 year high of $705.74.

Shares of Cintas are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $8,015,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,197 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $10,866,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cintas by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,637,000 after acquiring an additional 85,662 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total value of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total value of $914,309.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

