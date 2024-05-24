Analysts Set Expectations for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS.
Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEM
Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $67.32 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.09. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.86, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,327,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,102,481,000 after buying an additional 2,831,794 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $132,257,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,059,010 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,264,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $88,547,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Agnico Eagle Mines
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Micron Stock: Even With A 150% Gain, Analysts Want More
Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.