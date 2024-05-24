Research Analysts Offer Predictions for American Water Works Company, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of American Water Works in a report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for American Water Works’ current full-year earnings is $5.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Water Works’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $128.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,012,272,000 after buying an additional 624,977 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,624,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,850,000 after acquiring an additional 129,005 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,591,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,790,000 after purchasing an additional 124,815 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,974,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,336,000 after purchasing an additional 32,975 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,831,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,640,000 after purchasing an additional 267,987 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

