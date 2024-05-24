Telsey Advisory Group Comments on American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AEO. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 26,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $652,010.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,585,416.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 26,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $652,010.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,585,416.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,808.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,319 shares of company stock worth $1,312,938 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.14%.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 30,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

