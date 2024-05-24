Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAXFree Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Baxter International in a report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Baxter International’s current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BAX. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

Baxter International Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE BAX opened at $34.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average is $39.01. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Baxter International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 377.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 286.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 163,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 121,563 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

About Baxter International

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

