Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Baxter International in a report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Baxter International’s current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BAX. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

NYSE BAX opened at $34.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average is $39.01. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Baxter International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 377.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 286.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 163,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 121,563 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

