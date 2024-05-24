Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Raised by Telsey Advisory Group

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.54. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $7.69 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2025 earnings at $7.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 2.8 %

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $145.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $148.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at $58,127,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total transaction of $98,572.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at $127,165.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,786 shares of company stock worth $64,340,812 over the last ninety days. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 14,736 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $4,512,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 25,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 45.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 454,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,969,000 after purchasing an additional 141,788 shares during the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

