Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for CAE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CAE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

NYSE CAE opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. CAE has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.04. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in CAE by 142.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 678.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in CAE by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CAE by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

