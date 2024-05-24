Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issued By Zacks Research

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for ICF International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for ICF International’s current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.61 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $494.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

ICFI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on ICF International from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.75.

ICF International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $142.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ICF International has a 1-year low of $108.58 and a 1-year high of $158.00.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 11.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICF International

In related news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $372,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,938.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 127,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 126,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in ICF International by 9.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

