Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for IAMGOLD Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

IAMGOLD Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE IAG opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 250.5% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 32,861,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,429,000 after buying an additional 23,485,183 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 35,778,309 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358,444 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth $10,972,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,053,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

