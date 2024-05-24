DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for DoorDash in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

DASH has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $110.39 on Friday. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $143.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.89.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $9,319,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,281.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $9,319,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,281.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $17,458,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,698 shares of company stock worth $56,026,819 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11,416.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $264,806,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,976 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in DoorDash by 1,725.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

