Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s FY2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $354.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.15 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 19.07%.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 2.0 %

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.31. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,226,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,801,000 after buying an additional 34,152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,786,000 after buying an additional 249,944 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,298,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000,000 after buying an additional 109,016 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,822,000 after buying an additional 142,465 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,064,000 after buying an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Further Reading

