Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $325.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WDAY. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.71.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $260.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.33. Workday has a 52 week low of $191.04 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.88.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Workday will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,302,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,749,162.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Workday by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Workday by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

