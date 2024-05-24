agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target Raised to $6.50

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $6.40 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

NYSE:AGL opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. agilon health has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $21.52.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,318,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,094 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in agilon health by 27.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 413,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after buying an additional 89,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in agilon health by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,992,000 after buying an additional 3,674,311 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in agilon health by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,913,000 after buying an additional 70,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in agilon health by 222.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 16,324 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

