Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BHC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $6.35 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,370.91% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 88,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 84,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

