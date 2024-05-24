StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $177.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of STEP stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.81. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $38.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STEP shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut StepStone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on StepStone Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on StepStone Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.21.

In other news, Director Thomas Keck sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $131,026.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,120,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

