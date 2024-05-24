Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Cencora in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.20. The consensus estimate for Cencora’s current full-year earnings is $13.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cencora’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.90.

Cencora stock opened at $219.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.60 and its 200 day moving average is $222.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Cencora has a 52-week low of $163.37 and a 52-week high of $246.75.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $13,532,720.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,295 shares of company stock valued at $17,747,944. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth $4,212,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $1,199,695,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $650,424,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $556,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

