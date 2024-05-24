FY2024 EPS Estimates for Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. Raised by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.49). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpha Tau Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alpha Tau Medical’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02.

Shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Alpha Tau Medical has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 12.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Alpha Tau Medical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 338,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

