Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Lifted by Analyst

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AdaptHealth in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for AdaptHealth’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.44. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $858.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.94 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 13,607,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,832,000 after buying an additional 2,513,026 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 410,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 192,900 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 672.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 705,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 613,882 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 857,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after buying an additional 170,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $809,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $2,012,329.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,643,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,314,334.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $2,012,329.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,643,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,314,334.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $573,682.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,826,376 shares in the company, valued at $129,262,289.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

