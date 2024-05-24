HC Wainwright Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences in a report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.76). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Greenwich LifeSciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ GLSI opened at $13.08 on Friday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $21.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $168.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Greenwich LifeSciences news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 4,100 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $53,423.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,340,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,583,809.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,100 shares of company stock worth $187,133. 52.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.73% of Greenwich LifeSciences worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.