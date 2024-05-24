Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,943 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Teck Resources worth $26,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average of $42.12. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.0911 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TECK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

