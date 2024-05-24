Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,668,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,651 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.67% of Atlas Energy Solutions worth $28,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,328.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AESI opened at $23.89 on Friday. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $192.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 166,710 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $3,657,617.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,140,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,024,676.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 166,710 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $3,657,617.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,140,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,024,676.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 970,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,385,637.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,958 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,109 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

