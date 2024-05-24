STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $30,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

STERIS Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $226.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.81. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

