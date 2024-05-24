Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 34,869 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,116,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,869 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.62% of Brookfield Renewable worth $32,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $227,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 34,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,802,000 after purchasing an additional 250,617 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at $1,279,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 31.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 102,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

NYSE BEPC opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

