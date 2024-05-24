Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.33.

BWMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 6,250 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $247,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,476,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 436,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,617,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $247,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,476,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,347. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWMN opened at $31.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.96. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $559.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.38. Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $92.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

