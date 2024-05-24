Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.27% of Teleflex worth $31,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Teleflex by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Teleflex by 2.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Teleflex by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 27.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Teleflex

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $206.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $177.63 and a 52-week high of $262.97.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

About Teleflex

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.