Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,366,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 660,568 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $33,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth $7,016,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 29,302 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Everbridge by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Everbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair cut Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $115.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $116,504.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

