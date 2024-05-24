Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 4,417 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.16% of Welltower worth $81,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Mckinley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $928,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,072,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 639,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $2,453,039,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 19,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.93.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.47 and a 52-week high of $102.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 123.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.25.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

