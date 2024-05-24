Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 2,036 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.28% of Fair Isaac worth $82,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FICO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $1,353.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $745.45 and a 52-week high of $1,451.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,242.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1,202.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,274.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at $28,165,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at $28,165,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,561,840. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

