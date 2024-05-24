Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,939 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in AON were worth $84,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at AON
In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on AON
AON Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $279.30 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The company has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.77 and its 200-day moving average is $309.77.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.
AON Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.16%.
AON Profile
Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AON
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Micron Stock: Even With A 150% Gain, Analysts Want More
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- TD Bank Q2 Earnings: Record Highs and Regulatory Hurdles
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.