Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,939 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in AON were worth $84,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AON

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.43.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $279.30 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The company has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.77 and its 200-day moving average is $309.77.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

