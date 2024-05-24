Balentine LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Balentine LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

RPV stock opened at $84.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.99. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.69 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

