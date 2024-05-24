Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.20% of Primerica worth $86,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Primerica by 144.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total transaction of $922,571.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $829,307.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $365,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,373.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total transaction of $922,571.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,307.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,493 shares of company stock worth $1,346,142 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PRI stock opened at $225.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.23 and a 200 day moving average of $225.48. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.15 and a 52 week high of $256.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $742.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.57 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Primerica

Primerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.