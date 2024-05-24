Balentine LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,880,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,066,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,797,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance
Shares of RSPT opened at $35.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $36.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.92.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
