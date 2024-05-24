Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCID. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Lucid Group by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lucid Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $8.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LCID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.24.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Lucid Group
Lucid Group Company Profile
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
