Balentine LLC Has $114,000 Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Balentine LLC trimmed its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,205,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,259,000 after buying an additional 135,472 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,165,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,145,000 after purchasing an additional 228,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,012,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,881,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,904,000 after purchasing an additional 239,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,693,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,746,000 after purchasing an additional 63,949 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LSXMK. StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $22.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion and a PE ratio of 9.12. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,682,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,570,489.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at $165,646,157.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,682,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,570,489.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,457,501 shares of company stock valued at $179,148,132 and have sold 229,103 shares valued at $15,940,449. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

