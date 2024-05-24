Balentine LLC Invests $203,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,141,890,000. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,351,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after buying an additional 971,032 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,522,000 after purchasing an additional 394,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,623,000 after purchasing an additional 380,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.65.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DLR opened at $142.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.37. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

