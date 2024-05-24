Balentine LLC Purchases 448 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,845 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,693,000 after buying an additional 1,998,078 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $133,439,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after buying an additional 1,542,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,684,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $86.75 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.73 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.17.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

