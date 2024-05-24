Balentine LLC Makes New Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 978 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $201.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.41 and a 200 day moving average of $197.62. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.54 and a 52-week high of $210.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.67.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,261 shares of company stock worth $5,724,959. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

