Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.990-5.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.200-1.210 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $62.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.15 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.87.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $108,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,146.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $108,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,170 shares of company stock worth $6,356,101 over the last three months. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.