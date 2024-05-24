TrueFi (TRU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $53.61 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One TrueFi token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $166.84 million and approximately $53.61 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 23.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,138,018,617 tokens. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,138,014,013.343054 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.147051 USD and is up 19.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $40,568,044.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

