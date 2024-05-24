Acala Token (ACA) Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 24th. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a market cap of $96.54 million and $5.13 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011547 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001427 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,430.49 or 0.99954865 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011711 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.59 or 0.00109091 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00006365 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.09960984 USD and is down -4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $5,197,501.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

