Geegoopuzzle Price Reaches $2.50 on Exchanges (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for $2.50 or 0.00003713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $375.67 million and $792,892.04 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

GGP is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 2.51530467 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $536,182.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

