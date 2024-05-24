Balentine LLC Increases Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Balentine LLC grew its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,899,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,822,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,661 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,687,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $798,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526,875 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,865,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,421,000 after acquiring an additional 519,294 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,657,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,415,000 after acquiring an additional 300,326 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,534,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,658,000 after acquiring an additional 380,564 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on EQT from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.94.

EQT Price Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $39.91 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.09.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business's revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

