Balentine LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Balentine LLC reduced its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,090 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIRI. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of SIRI opened at $2.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

