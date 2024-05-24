Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) EVP Sells $18,018.00 in Stock

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 77 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $18,018.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,751,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of VRTS opened at $229.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.50. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.78 and a 52-week high of $263.39.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.54 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 19.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 26.43 EPS for the current year.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,649,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,620 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,145,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,506 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

