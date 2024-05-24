Insider Buying: LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Director Buys $23,240.00 in Stock

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) Director William E. Pommerening acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $23,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,392 shares in the company, valued at $62,362.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

LINKBANCORP Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LNKB opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.83 million, a PE ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Get LINKBANCORP alerts:

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). LINKBANCORP had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

LINKBANCORP Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LINKBANCORP

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. LINKBANCORP’s payout ratio is -115.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LINKBANCORP by 579.7% during the fourth quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 286,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 244,768 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter valued at $1,724,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNKB

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LINKBANCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINKBANCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.