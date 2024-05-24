Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Free Report) traded down 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 387.50 ($4.93) and last traded at GBX 390 ($4.96). 242,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 347,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425 ($5.40).

A number of equities analysts have commented on AFM shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.34) price objective on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 420 ($5.34) to GBX 465 ($5.91) in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 366.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 366.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £511.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3,729.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

