Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Trading Down 3.7%

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.36 and last traded at $43.37. 229,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,197,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.48 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

Qiagen Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Qiagen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Qiagen by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 9.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 503,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,405,000 after buying an additional 322,607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 625.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 50,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 43,409 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,041,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Stories

